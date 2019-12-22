Aahana Kumra: Good things come to those who wait

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The script is cracking," starts off Aahana Kumra, when prodded about what made her green-light How To Kill Your Husband. Shooting for the thriller, which, as the name suggests, sees her killing her husband, has been underway in London. "The film is full of twists and turns. I am consciously looking out for roles that I have never played before. I want to play diverse characters that I have never imagined. Thankfully, I am getting such offers."

Kumra's comments are in stark contrast to those she had made in the past, when she had alluded that women rarely get substantial roles in cinema. After a string of great offers, evidently, she has had a change of heart. "Sometimes, we need to endure something to realise that good things come to those who wait. In my next movie, Khuda Haafiz, I play an agent, alongside Vidyut Jammwal. I have a lot of action scenes in the movie. Andy Long's stunt team is working with us, and we had to be fit for the film. We did drills every evening, and each scene was prepared well in advance, to minimise injuries during the shoot. I have to acknowledge that writers are pushing for female characters to be interestingly written."

