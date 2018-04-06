After anchoring Pro-Kabaddi league matches, Aahana Kumra to host a travel-cum-cricket show

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016) actor Aahana Kumra is hosting a travel-cum-cricket show. She will be crisscrossing the country and striking a conversation with Indian Premier League fans during the tourney, which runs from April 7 to May 27. In 2016, Aahana had anchored the Pro-Kabaddi league matches.

Aahana Kumra in an interview with IANS said it is the small screen that keeps her afloat in an expensive city like Mumbai. Listing the pros and cons of working in a web series -- a popular platform gaining momentum -- and TV, which is an evergreen medium of entertainment, Aahana told IANS: "As an actor, you enjoy the medium, the experience, and it also gives you the opportunities to work with the actors you want to work with. There is no restriction in terms of scripts... It is a very liberating space. But, of course, the longevity is not so much. "It is not like TV. TV really pays your bills, makes sure you have a house in Mumbai. It gives you the kind of sustainability that you need in Mumbai," she said.

