Aahana Kumra to spend birthday visiting Rumi's roots

Actress Aahana Kumra wants to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday by visiting 13th-century poet Rumi's hometown in Istanbul. Being a lover of poetry, Aahana has been taking a lot of interest in the renowned poet's writings.

Aahana said in a statement, "Travelling in the past few years by myself has made me realise that I'm in the best company possible because when you travel solo you realise a lot of things about yourself that you otherwise don't understand because when you are travelling with other people you tend to go on other people's plans."

"On my birthday, I chose a place from where Rumi comes from because there is a cosmic connection that I have found. I'm a very hectic sort of a person and I believe he has helped me calm down. When I read his writings it really calms me down. So I'm really excited to go and see this magical place," Aahana Kumra added.

