Aahana Kumra to turn showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

bollywood-fashion

Aahana Kumra will walk the ramp as a showstopper for the label Gazal Mishra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

Aahana Kumra

Actress Aahana Kumra will walk the ramp as a showstopper for the label Gazal Mishra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. The actress, whose latest big screen outing was in The Accidental Prime Minister, will flaunt a creation from Mishra's 'Ateeba' collection here at the show on Friday.

"I am looking forward to her outfit and I am excited because this is the first time that I will be walking at Lakme Fashion Week. I am looking forward to it," Aahana told IANS over a recorded response. 'Ateeba' is about delicate play of pastel palette with hand embroideries.

Each piece involves craftsmanship along with extensive development of traditional hand embroidery techniques. Made with natural fibres and fluid in shape, the collection is handmade and crafted by various craftsmen.

On what fashion means to her, Aahana said: "Fashion in today's time has actually become very comfortable and that is what most designers look at when they are making their clothes because they have started making their garments very wearable and relatable... People are looking for comfort first in fashion."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever