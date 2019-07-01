AAI spent Rs 4 crore a year to maintain 26 non-operational airports
In 2017-18, AAI had spent R2.66 crore to maintain these airports
New Delhi: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) spent R4 crore in 2018-19 to maintain its 26 non-operational airports, according to an official document.
In 2017-18, it had spent R2.66 crore to maintain these airports, the document said.
The AAI owns and manages around 100 operational airports across India. However, no flight operates in the 26 non-operational airports.
In 2018-19, Rs 85 lakhs was spent by the AAI to maintain the non-operational airport at Vellore in Tamil Nadu, as per the document.
On the non-operational airports of Warangal in Telangana and Kailashahar in Tripura, the AAI spent Rs 56 lakhs and Rs 48 lakhs in 2018-19, respectively, as per the document.
The AAI spent Rs 35 lakhs and Rs 28 lakhs on the non-operational airports that are situated in Rupsi in Assam and Jogbani in Bihar, respectively, according to the document.
