Aakash Chopra unveils the ICC World Cup Trophy 2019

Aakash Chopra

Anchor Mohit Jadhwani recently hosted the new edition of the ICC World Cup Trophy Tour 2019. Ex-cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra unveiled the trophy in Infiniti Mall in Malad. It was the same trophy which Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lifted in 2011, twenty-eight years after Kapil Dev had lifted it after India won the 1983 World Cup tournament.

Mohit has made giant strides in the world of anchoring and hosting live events and has to his credit some of the biggest events that have happened in the last couple of years.

Talking about the ICC World Cup Trophy Tour, he says, "I felt extremely honoured to have got an opportunity to host such an incredible event once again after I hosted the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour in 2016. The trophy will be given away in 2019 as the next World Cup tournament starts from 30th May 2019 in England & Wales. The trophy tour had earlier happened in Bangladesh, Pakistan & Sri Lanka and now, it has finally reached India."

To commemorate the special event, a friendly match was organised between the members of the Dabbawallah Association of Mumbai. Two teams played against each other and the spectators had a great time watching them play. There are also some other activities happening in colleges, corporate offices and other prominent places like Cuffe Parade, World Trade Centre where people can come and get a picture clicked with the prestigious trophy.

Mohit further added: "Interestingly, I have mostly hosted sports and games events in the recent past. I recently hosted the Indian Games Expo. The Indian Games Expo is basically the only event happening at such a large scale for gamers, where they participate in large numbers in tournaments like Pro Revolution Soccer, WWE 2k19, Mortal Kombat and this time there was PubG too. This is the fourth consecutive year I have hosted the event for. In fact, right from the time of its inception, I am the only person to have had the privilege of hosting such a mad event".

