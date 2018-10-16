Aalisha wins double crown

other-sports

In the boys singles finals, the top seeded Soham Phatak beat Siddhant Shankar 21-18, 21-4 to win the U-13 title, while Siddharth Bhuta fought hard to defeat Ruturaj Rathod 23-21, 21-17 to win the U-15 crown

The winners of the Gautam Thakkar sub-jr badminton tournament

It was a double delight for Aalisha Naik, 12, as she won the singles titles in the girls U-13 and U-15 groups in the Gautam Thakkar sub-junior badminton tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the U-13 final, Aalisha secured a 21-17, 21-10 win over Siya Singh to win the title. Later, Aalisha kept her focus and displayed exceptional skills and stamina to beat Anamika Singh 21-12, 18-21, 22-20 in a closely fought U-15 final and took home two trophies.

