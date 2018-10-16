Search

Aalisha wins double crown

Oct 16, 2018, 11:17 IST | A Correspondent

In the boys singles finals, the top seeded Soham Phatak beat Siddhant Shankar 21-18, 21-4 to win the U-13 title, while Siddharth Bhuta fought hard to defeat Ruturaj Rathod 23-21, 21-17 to win the U-15 crown

Aalisha wins double crown
The winners of the Gautam Thakkar sub-jr badminton tournament

It was a double delight for Aalisha Naik, 12, as she won the singles titles in the girls U-13 and U-15 groups in the Gautam Thakkar sub-junior badminton tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the U-13 final, Aalisha secured a 21-17, 21-10 win over Siya Singh to win the title. Later, Aalisha kept her focus and displayed exceptional skills and stamina to beat Anamika Singh 21-12, 18-21, 22-20 in a closely fought U-15 final and took home two trophies.

In the boys singles finals, the top seeded Soham Phatak beat Siddhant Shankar 21-18, 21-4 to win the U-13 title, while Siddharth Bhuta fought hard to defeat Ruturaj Rathod 23-21, 21-17 to win the U-15 crown.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

bombay gymkhanasports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's how Gautam Gambhir was clean bowled by Natasha Jain!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK