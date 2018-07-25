Aamby Valley rape case: Security guard sentenced 10 years RI for raping MNC executive

The convict has been identified as security guard Dharmendra Kumar Rambhau Chaudhari (29), a resident of Navlaga Chaudhari in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested after the victim identified his voice sample

Seven years after a woman executive of a multinational company was raped inside the Amby Valley resort, the Pune district court has sentenced a security guard of the resort to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convict has been identified as security guard Dharmendra Kumar Rambhau Chaudhari (29), a resident of Navlaga Chaudhari in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested after the victim identified his voice sample.

The then 29-year-old woman from Mumbai was part of a 270-member group, including 30 women, who had participated in the pan-India conference of a food conglomerate at Aamby Valley resort on December 9, 2010.

According to the victim’s statement, she had returned to her room at midnight and was alone. She had forgotten to lock the room but had kept the lights on. Between 2.30 am and 3 am, the accused entered the room, switched off the lights and raped her at knifepoint. She had lodged a complaint with the Paud police station under Pune rural police.

