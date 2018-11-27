Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh star in music video again

television

Tum aaoge, the romantic number, composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, is the final edition of the series

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

After featuring in the videos of songs Bas ek baar and its sequel Ajnabee, star couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh has now starred in the video of singer Soham Naik's latest number titled Tum aaoge. The romantic number, composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, is the final edition of the series.

"We were all waiting for the final song to happen. I had an amazing experience shooting with my wife Sanjeeda. It has now formed into a brilliant musical series," Aamir said in a statement.

Sanjeeda is also excited. "Finally, we are coming up with the third edition of 'Bas ek baar' called 'Tum aaoge'. Aamir and I are super excited once again to see everyone's response," she added. The music video is available on Times Music YouTube channel and audio on Gaana Originals Season 2.

Naik said: "I am feeling great after recording the third and final edition. As always, the lyrics of the song are so meaningful and powerful that I was all pumped up to bring this composition to life."

Saikia shared that Tum aaoge was thoughtfully written and composed keeping Bas ek baar and Ajnabee in mind. "Kunaal and I brainstormed together and came up with this amazing number," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever