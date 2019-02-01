Aamir Ali: My resolution of 2019 is to work in different projects

television

Aamir Ali said he wants to do challenging roles and is glad about the experimental work that is happening in the entertainment world

Aamir Ali

Popular TV actor Aamir Ali, who will be seen in a new show Navrangi Re!, says he wants to explore different mediums and challenging roles and is glad about the experimental work that is happening in the entertainment world. "I am actually quite excited about the new phase in cinema and digital entertainment where so many experimental works are happening. I want to explore every medium -- whether it is film, TV or a web series.

"All I want is a role that really challenges me to go on the floor. My resolution of 2019 is to work in different projects, as my fans know that I did not appear in any show for last one year," Aamir told IANS in an interview. Having started his career as a model in 2002, Aamir made his television debut with the show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai".

He then featured in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kya Dill Mein Hai and F.I.R. to name few. He also participated in reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha and Power Couple. However, the actor was last seen in the TV show "Sarojini" in 2016. Asked about the reason behind taking a break, he said: "I have been working for quite some time, so of course there was a point when I wanted to explore something different.

"I have worked on different genres -- comedy, drama, dance performance, but taking a pause was important due to physical and mental fatigue. Now I am all ready again." The show "Navrangi Re!", which will start from Saturday on Rishtey channel, addresses the issue of sanitation and open defecation. While he himself has never faced it, Aamir said: "I have heard it from our driver who used to say that in his 'chawl', they have to stand in a long queue. "At times he used to get late for work because of that problem. However, when I started working on the show, I realised the intensity of the issue.

"At the end of the shoot, I felt good to be part of such a cause and I just hope that people become more aware of the issue and change a few habits to make the much hygienic lifestyle choice." Why did he choose this show to make his comeback on TV? "Well, firstly the cause, then a production house like Swastik Productions, the association of Viacom18 and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation... It is a project that has great exposure, so I couldn't have asked for more," said the 41-year-old-actor. In the show, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is making a special appearance. Aamir said: "He is such an energetic and enigmatic personality. It was lovely meeting him. He is a very nice human being to be around."

