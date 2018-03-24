Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Hichki time

A special screening of Rani Mukerji's Hichki was organised for Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Jodhpur, where they are shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were snapped outside a theatre in Jodhpur as they went for a special screening of Rani Mukerji's Hichki. A special screening of the YRF film was organised for Aamir and Fatima, who are shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. Aamir was apparently keen to see buddy Rani's latest offering. They have known each other for two decades ever since they teamed up for Ghulam (1998). Remember the film's chartbuster, Aati Kya Khandala?

Thugs of Hindostan is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The team has been shooting in Jodhpur for quite some time now. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, recently returned to Mumbai for the promotions of his film 102 Not Out.

