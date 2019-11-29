Aamir Khan and Imran Khan spotted together; Should we expect a film announcement?
Imran Khan has been maintaining a low-profile after his marriage with Avantika Malik hit a rocky patch
After a long gap, we spotted Aamir Khan and nephew Imran Khan together. The two were papped outside a suburban restaurant where they were attending a family celebration.
Imran has been maintaining a low-profile after his marriage with Avantika Malik hit a rocky patch. Nobody knew what the reason behind the separation was. But, according to a report by Pinkvilla, a source extremely close to the couple revealed about why the marriage went kaput. While Imran Khan has not faced much luck as an actor after his last film Katti Batti (also starring Kangana Ranaut), film offers started drying up. In fact, the source suggested that Khan was left with no work. He wanted to turn a director but that plan too did not take off.
The source told the portal, "He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid."
Imran Khan and Avantika Malika tied the knot in 2011 and all was well in the couple's paradise till fans got a shock about their crumbling marriage a few months ago. Malik left Khan's Pali Hill residence and has been staying with her mother for quite some time now.
But looks like, Imran is back to being up and about. A few days ago, Imran Khan was seen at filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's party. And now his recent outing with his 'mamu' is definitely giving out hints. Should we expect a film announcement soon?
Nikkhil Advani hosted a party for his industry friends at Kemps Corner, Mumbai, and it was attended by his near and dear friends. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Nikkhil Advani posed for the shutterbugs with Milap Zaveri.
Producer-filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said in a media interaction that he would not like to take credit for Marjaavan. He said it is a film by Milap Zaveri, who loves to make mass entertainers.
In picture: Nikkhil Advani also greeted friends Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.
"I cannot take credit for Marjaavaan. It is entirely Milap's (Zaveri) film because I don't make such films. At the trailer launch of Marjaavaan, too, I said I don't want to take credit for this film because it is Milap's conviction," said the filmmaker.
In picture: Cyrus Sahukar with Sahil Sangha at Nikkhil Advani's party.
"He believes in a certain kind of audience and certain kind of films. I still make films like Batla House and Airlift. So, Milap loves audiences and I love telling stories -- that's the difference between us. I think it is completely his victory," added Nikkhil Advani.
In picture: Amrita Puri with Nikkhil Advani and a friend at the party.
Nikkhil Advani also said, "I think the most important reviews are reviews of the public. There are people who have 10, 20 and 50 whatsapp groups where they have posted their own reviews of the film. I feel reviews of so-called reviewers don't matter because the public is reviewing everything now."
In picture: Aditi Rao Hydari was all smiles when snapped at the party.
Nikkhil Advani is collaborating with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for an untitled cross-border-romantic story. Speaking about the film, Advani said: "The release date of the film is also finalised. We haven't announced it yet. There are two to three names we are discussing."
In picture: Dia Mirza was also among some of the few guests who attended the bash.
"It's a complete family entertainer. It's in the space of films like Badhaai Ho, Luka Chuppi, Tanu Weds Manu and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan," concluded Nikkhil Advani.
In picture: Gaurav Kapur, Nikkhil Advani and Imran Khan at the bash.
Dia Mirza, Imran Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amrita Puri, Cyrus Sahukar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Gaurav Kapur were snapped at Nikhil Advani's party at Kemps Corner, Mumbai. We have pictures
