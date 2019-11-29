Aamir Khan and Imran Khan spotted together; Should we expect a film announcement?

After a long gap, we spotted Aamir Khan and nephew Imran Khan together. The two were papped outside a suburban restaurant where they were attending a family celebration.

Imran has been maintaining a low-profile after his marriage with Avantika Malik hit a rocky patch. Nobody knew what the reason behind the separation was. But, according to a report by Pinkvilla, a source extremely close to the couple revealed about why the marriage went kaput. While Imran Khan has not faced much luck as an actor after his last film Katti Batti (also starring Kangana Ranaut), film offers started drying up. In fact, the source suggested that Khan was left with no work. He wanted to turn a director but that plan too did not take off.

The source told the portal, "He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid."

Imran Khan and Avantika Malika tied the knot in 2011 and all was well in the couple's paradise till fans got a shock about their crumbling marriage a few months ago. Malik left Khan's Pali Hill residence and has been staying with her mother for quite some time now.

But looks like, Imran is back to being up and about. A few days ago, Imran Khan was seen at filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's party. And now his recent outing with his 'mamu' is definitely giving out hints. Should we expect a film announcement soon?

