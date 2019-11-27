MENU

Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol at Shaukat Kaifi's prayer meet

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 09:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A leading face in the theatre and film world, Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last at the age of 93 on Friday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Azmi family at Shaukat Kaifi's prayer meet/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Bollywood personalities paid their last respect to veteran actress Shabana Azmi's mother, late Shaukat Kaifi, wife of popular poet Kaifi Azmi, at a prayer meet. The ceremony was hosted in her memory on Tuesday evening at a popular hall in Juhu, Mumbai. Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last at the age of 93 on Friday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Aamir Khan
At Tuesday's prayer meet hosted in Juhu, which organised by Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar, many Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to Shaukat Kaifi. To name a few Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saiyami Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mita Vashisht, Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker were snapped by the shutterbugs at the event.

Anil Kapoor
Jeetendra, David Dhawan, Rakesh Roshan, Neena Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Sandhya Mridul, Boney Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Seema Seema Pahwa, Poonam Dhillon, Nandita Das also attended the prayer meet to offer their condolences to Azmi family.

Tabu
Family members present at the prayer meet hosted in Juhu included Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhar, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and their children, and Tabu.

Kajol with sister Tanishaa Mukerji
Born in Hyderabad, Shaukat married late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi at a very early age. In Bollywood, Shaukat Azmi worked in Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan (1981), Sagar Sarhadi's Bazaar (1982) and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! (1988) among other films. Her first major appearance was in the MS Sathyu classic, Garm Hava (1974). Her last film was Shaadi Ali's Saathiya (2002).

