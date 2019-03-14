Aamir Khan announces his next project Laal Singh Chaddha

bollywood

Marking the occasion of his birthday Aamir Khan announced his upcoming next titled Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be an official adaptation of Tom Hanks Forest Gump. The actor will be seen essaying the character of Tom Hanks, which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Aamir Khan has showcased his versatility and perseverance through various characters like a romantic hero, an efficient police officer, a father amongst others. It will be for the first time that Aamir will slip into a character as such delivering yet another never done before role.

The actor shared the news and said, "My next film is finalized it is called 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. We have bought the rights from Paramount... I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh. We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim. I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

The actor also revealed he would be sporting a turban "for some part of the film". The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a dim-witted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

The makers of the film have not yet decided the release date for the film but are planning a 2020 outing. Aamir Khan as a customary celebrated the special day with the media and photographers. The actor had cut the cake with the paps and spoke to the media having a gala time.

Fans across the nation have been pouring in wishes for Aamir by posting the actor's pictures with them, which saw a strong social trend with the word #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan.

Aamir Khan's documentary film Rubaru Roshni, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, released on the small screen on the Republic Day. The film which was translated the film into 7 different languages viz. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and English along with subtitles on respective star regional networks" has garnered immense appreciation across all quarters.

