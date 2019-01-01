Aamir Khan announces new film for small screen

bollywood

Aamir, who faced failure this year with "Thugs of Hindostan", also shared a video clip, in which he said: "On Republic Day, what are you doing? I mean, after the flag hoisting because I have a plan for you."

Megastar Aamir Khan on Monday announced his new production, "Rubaru Roshni", which will premiere on the small screen. Aamir, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has produced the feature film, which will premiere on January 26, 2019.

"Hey guys, our next film from Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) is premiering on StarPlus, on January 26,2019 at 11 am. It's something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. 'Rubaru Roshni'. Don't miss it," tweeted Aamir, who made his small screen debut with "Satyamev Jayate".

The film is directed by Svati Chakravarty. Aamir, who faced failure this year with "Thugs of Hindostan", also shared a video clip, in which he said: "On Republic Day, what are you doing? I mean, after the flag hoisting because I have a plan for you."

"I would like to present a very special thing in front of you. No it is not a new episode of 'Satyamev Jayate', but if touches the heart only then it will make sense, so let us meet on January 26."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever