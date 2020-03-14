Aamir Khan birthday: Kareena Kapoor wishes her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star with a sneaky selfie

Aamir Khan turned 55 on Saturday. The actor received heart-warming wishes from various Bollywood celebrities. His Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished him a happy birthday, but in a special way.

Bebo took to her Instagram account to post a sneaky selfie clicked aboard a plane with the star who was fast asleep while hugging his pillow. The Good Newwz actor shared the picture saying, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 14, 2020 at 12:35am PDT

Laal Singh Chadha marks the reunion of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap.

Last week, the team had wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule. Post the wrap-up, the team enjoyed some light moments and interacted with each other in a popular hotel in the city. They also hosted a small but special party to celebrate the wrap-up. The party was attended by Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

