Aamir Khan celebrates 18 years of Lagaan; posts heartfelt message

Aamir Khan gave the world a legend 18 years ago, titled Lagaan, which became a groundbreaking hit and struck the right chords with its storyline

The poster of Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Aamir Khan has time and again delivered blockbuster projects, which have resonated with the audience. The actor gave the world a legend 18 years ago, titled Lagaan, which became a groundbreaking hit and struck the right chords with its storyline. To celebrate the day today, of Lagaan completing 18 successful years, the superstar treated his fans with a special post.

Aamir took to his social media and shared the making of the cult classic on this special occasion. He shared a post saying, "Thank you @asutosh_gowarikar , and thanks to everyone who has been a part of Lagaan. What a memorable and beautiful journey. And what better than today to see this (link in bio)".

Lagaan was not only a blockbuster for its storyline, but a classic for its songs, entailing patriotism and it won immense appreciation from all across - the country as well as globally.

Aamir is a global star with his movies garnering massive popularity even in the Chinese markets. The actor has become a household name and has a huge fanbase across the world for his promising portrayals as well as his blockbuster movies. The actor has always delighted his fans with some great movies like Dangal which rocked at the box office and even the Chinese markets. With remarkable roles and wins at the box office, which have been a constant for Aamir with his projects.

Aamir Khan is known for his cult classic movies. Not just 3 Idiots, he is known to start trends with his films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, amongst the rest. On Aamir Khan's birthday, the actor announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha as his next, which has already been creating the buzz as one of the most awaited projects and is set to release on Christmas, the next year 2020.

