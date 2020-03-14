Aamir Khan cuddling with Gippy Grewal's son Gurbaaz on Laal Singh Chaddha sets is all things cute

Aamir Khan is not too fond of having visitors on the set but he seems to have made an exception for Gippy Grewal. The Punjabi actor-singer shared an adorable picture of the superstar playing with his son Gurbaaz on the sets of Aamir's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Donning a striped blue polo t-shirt and beige pants, Aamir was seen kissing and hugging the baby,as the kid smiles for the pictures making the funniest faces. Gurbaaz is seen a cute blue and yellow onesie. Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Gippy wrote, "#LalSinghChadda #GurbaazSinghGrewal #aamirkhan Bhaji #respect."

Earlier, Gippy had shared inside pictures from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, giving us sneak peek of some scenes and songs. He shared a picture of himself with Aamir on his social media account. He also penned his thoughts about the film, and appreciated Khan's performance and 'the respect to the turban' as Khan plays a Sardar in the remake of Forrest Gump (1994).

Last week, the team had wrapped up up the Chandigarh schedule. Post the wrap-up, the team enjoyed some light moments and interacted with each other in a popular hotel in the city. They also hosted a small but special party to celebrate the wrap-up. The party was attended by Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

