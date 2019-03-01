Aamir Khan dances on Aati Kya Khandala at Ambani wedding party; watch video

bollywood

Mr Perfectionist knows Shloka's parents, diamantaire Russell Mehta and wife Mona for the last 30 years. So, he was on Mehta's side during the sangeet in Switzerland

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan danced to Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam (1998) at the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. A video shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram showed Martin singing one of Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars".

Mr Perfectionist knows Shloka's parents, diamantaire Russell Mehta and wife Mona for the last 30 years. So, he was on Mehta's side during the sangeet in Switzerland. Their pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland is for three days. It began with a carnival-themed party.

Aamir Khan danced to his old song, Aati Kya Khandala along with Shloka Mehta. The video has taken the internet by storm. Take a look!

Guests have been put up at the historic Badrutt Palace. The list of B-Town folks who have winged their way to St Moritz, Switzerland, for the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta includes - Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are also at the gala. Japanese celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa has created the menu and there is also a Ferris wheel, just in case a guest wants a view from the top.

Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta children, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka's elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya's (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates