Aamir Khan finds his young mentor in Alia Bhatt

Close on the heels of reports of Aamir Khan leading a team of about 1 lakh volunteers today to villages for a Mahashramdaan, comes news that Alia Bhatt is set to accompany him. Khan, we hear, was looking out for a youth icon who could encourage the young generation to partake in promoting water conservation across the drought-ridden state of Maharashtra. For the third edition of the event organised by the actor's Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan had urged college students to volunteer for the event being held on Maharashtra Day.

A source tells mid-day, "Aamir was keen to get a youth icon associated with the project so that the initiative appeals to the young generation. Alia was only happy to be part of it. She will take some time off from the shoot of Kalank to join him for the day. However, Alia will return to the city by 2.30 pm to be part of promotions for her upcoming spy-drama, Raazi." While the event is set to be held across 75 talukas and 24 districts in Maharashtra, Alia Bhatt will join the team for the proceedings in Latur.

In a bid to increase awareness about the plight of farmers among city dwellers, Khan hopes to engage the latter for the project, says the source. "To fight water scarcity, a persistent problem in villages in Maharashtra, city dwellers need to interact with farmers. Aamir hopes Alia will play a role in garnering their interest. She will be announced as the celebrity Jal Mitra for the project." At the event in Latur, a chat show that hopes to highlight the importance of the youth in furthering the causes of the foundation, is apparently planned. "The show will be aired on a GEC channel. Both the actors will also engage in physical labour like ploughing."

