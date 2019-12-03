Aamir Khan goes the extra mile for Laal Singh Chaddha, to travel to all corners of India

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aamir Khan is spending the end 2019 focusing on his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, along with co-star Kareena Kapoor and director Advait Chandan. Not only fans but even the actor himself is very excited about this film.

Recently, after shooting a romantic song in Chandigarh, the star is now on an 8 days shoot schedule in Amritsar. Not just that, Aamir Khan will be extensively traveling all through December to all corners of the country for a special sequence in the movie.

Aamir Khan is one actor who is known to indulge deeply in every role of his film to his maximum potential. Be it the look or the character he makes sure everything is studied and executed to perfection.

He will be sporting a beard and gaining a whopping 20 kgs to fit his character properly. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

