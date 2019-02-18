Aamir Khan grows his hair and beard before his films

bollywood

Aamir Khan likes to explore with the character he plays and the actor likes to surprise his fans with new characters. To experiment with roles, Aamir grows his hair and beard before every film. Aamir who loves to be a perfectionist, before his films he prefers to grow his hair and beared because that helps him to play with different looks. This also gives him the flexibility to play with multiple looks in one film.

His different characters in all these films like Secret superstar, Dangal, and Thugs of Hindostan is the testimony that Aamir is not only an idealist about the role he plays but also works really hard for his looks in every film.

To keep his looks more natural, Aamir doesn’t use any hair extension or a fake mustache but takes a natural route.

The Actor doesn't just sign films but he keeps a lot of patience while doing a film waiting for the right script to come. The actor believes in playing strong characters rather than playing hero.

Aamir would be loved to be called by character name he plays. That's why he always gives his best if it’s about playing different roles, choosing a script or about his looks. Aamir does everything to play characters.

Aamir felt really happy because whenever his films came out, people would call him with the character name. He is one actor who wants to be known for his characters rather than an actor.

