Search

Aamir Khan helped save the life of his Dangal technician, fans shower love!

Sep 10, 2018, 16:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Aamir Khan rushed his Dangal technician Shajith Koyeri to Kokilaben Hospital after suffering from a massive stroke and immediately got him medical assistance

Aamir Khan helped save the life of his Dangal technician, fans shower love!
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan turned out to be a hero for his Dangal sound engineer Shajith Koyeri in an recent event.

Shajith Koyeri who had worked with Aamir Khan in Dangal, had a massive stroke and was taken to the hospital. However, after laying on the hospital bed for hours, the sound technician had no doctor visit him.

With no other means to get treated, the technicians family got in touch with the Aamir Khan to ask for help. And within no time, Aamir Khan turned up at the hospital around mid-night. The actor rushed him to Kokilaben Hospital and immediately got him medical assistance.

This noteworthy act has taken the internet by storm as Aamir Khan fans took to Twitter to show their love and respect for the actor. Soon after the frenzy a strong India trend was witnessed as 'Aamir Khan' trended on Twitter.

Here are few of the tweets:-

 

 

Also Read: Aamir Khan: Couldn't Speak Properly When Working With Mr Bachchan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

aamir khanbollywood news

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao sing together for their fans

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK