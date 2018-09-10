Aamir Khan helped save the life of his Dangal technician, fans shower love!

bollywood

Aamir Khan rushed his Dangal technician Shajith Koyeri to Kokilaben Hospital after suffering from a massive stroke and immediately got him medical assistance

Aamir Khan turned out to be a hero for his Dangal sound engineer Shajith Koyeri in an recent event.

Shajith Koyeri who had worked with Aamir Khan in Dangal, had a massive stroke and was taken to the hospital. However, after laying on the hospital bed for hours, the sound technician had no doctor visit him.

With no other means to get treated, the technicians family got in touch with the Aamir Khan to ask for help. And within no time, Aamir Khan turned up at the hospital around mid-night. The actor rushed him to Kokilaben Hospital and immediately got him medical assistance.

This noteworthy act has taken the internet by storm as Aamir Khan fans took to Twitter to show their love and respect for the actor. Soon after the frenzy a strong India trend was witnessed as 'Aamir Khan' trended on Twitter.

Here are few of the tweets:-

Aamir Khan is not only a great actor but also to be a great person. Thank you for caring for the crew of your film. Truly an inspiration for us fans! https://t.co/4vppjJlK7k — Mansaaaaaa (@Mad_Hu_Naa) September 9, 2018

As an Aamir Khan fan I feel very proud of what he has done. Shajith Koyeri get well soon. We all are praying for you. https://t.co/EblEgxYJee — M Ajith (@Ajithspeaks) September 9, 2018

Aamir Khan always fought for the rights of technicians of the movie industry like equal pay, gender equality etc but saving Sajith's life in the middle of night is unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/WlyDmEFSTY — Sini Ahuja (@SiniAhuja) September 9, 2018

This is why @aamir_khan is a real life hero.https://t.co/k5fKf49AkS

— Abhishek Simlot (@abhishek_simlot) September 9, 2018

