Aamir Khan is keen to watch Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore

Aamir Khan on Sunday shared the link of the film's trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote a heartfelt message

Aamir Khan has praised the trailer of his Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming flick, Chhichhore. The actor, who was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, is keen to watch the forthcoming film. Aamir on Sunday shared the link of the film's trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote a heartfelt message.

Talking about Nitesh Tiwari's next release, Chhichhore, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie. Take a look at the tweet right away!

.@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer : https://t.co/qe9MNe8BYB



— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 4, 2019

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Chhichhore will clash with Saaho at the box office on August 30. Saaho, like Chhichhore, stars Shraddha Kapoor as its heroine. The clash happened because Saaho, which was originally supposed to release on August 15, was deferred to its current date because of two other big films, Batla House and Mission Mangal. The film is a college buddy film produced at a modest budget.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump is a 1994 American comedy-drama based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the US in the 20th century. The actor will begin shooting for the film in October this year.

Aamir Khan's production has collaborated with Viacom and has already brought the rights to make the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump from Paramount Pictures. Aamir has also revealed that he has been obsessed with Forrest Gump.

