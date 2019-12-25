Aamir Khan jets off to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas with his family

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aamir Khan has been working non stop shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha since late September. The actor has been traveling around the country to shoot for the movie and has barely had any time to see his family.

Well now, Aamir Khan along with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and his ammiji (mother), has traveled to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas. A source close to Aamir Khan shares, "Aamir sir has been on a hectic shooting schedule non-stop for Laal Singh Chaddha and hasn't been able to spend any time with his family."

The source further adds, "When he finally got a break from shooting, he decided to make the best of it and took off to Panchgani along with his family to celebrate Christmas."

Earlier, Aamir Khan had flown to Bangalore to watch his daughter Ira Khan's play, since he had missed Ira's play in Mumbai as he was shooting in Punjab at the time.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir recently completed shooting for a romantic song. There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

