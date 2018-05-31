Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad chilling in Coonoor; here are some pictures

To celebrate cousin Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday, Aamir Khan and his family are in Coonoor

Aamir Khan is in Coonoor to celebrate cousin Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday. Wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and mother Zeenat, have also made their way to the hill station in Tamil Nadu.

Over a decade ago, Mansoor quit Bollywood and relocated to Coonoor where he runs an organic cheese farm.

Aamir Khan holds him in high regard as he directed his breakthrough film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

Mr. Perfectionist has been trying to convince him to return to Bollywood, but Mansoor Khan prefers living the quiet life of a farmer.

Mansoor Khan has also directed films like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Josh and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. He had also produced Imran Khan's debut Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Well, Mansoor's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak recently clocked 30 years. Mansoor Khan said Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was supposed to initially have a happy ending but looking at the drift of the film, he gave it a sad climax. The film released in 1988 and was a blockbuster which catapulted Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to stardom. The plot was a modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Laila and Majnu, Heer Ranjha and Romeo and Juliet.

"Although my father had initially planned to end the movie on a sad note, he seemed sceptical about the climax and asked us to shoot another ending. However, the flow of the movie gave a feeling that there might be some tragedy soon. Hence, I opted to close the movie the way Romeo and Juliet ended," Mansoor said in a statement.

