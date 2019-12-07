Aamir Khan loves having his best friends around on shoots

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

For his recent Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan was accompanied by his close band of friends. The superstar insisted that they accompany him. There's nothing like chilling with besties after a hard day's work.

Most of them are his childhood pals from Bandra. He knows they will not leak any pictures or information from the set. Khan also loves taking off for an all-boys holiday to exotic destinations with them. Needless to add, pictures of these trips will never make their way to social media.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is going the extra mile for the film. The actor will be travelling to all corners of the country for a special sequence in the movie. Not only that, but Aamir has also learnt how to tie a turban as his character wears on throughout the film. Aamir Khan also recently visited the Golden Temple while shooting for the film and the pictures had gone viral online.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

