Aamir Khan silently contributes towards Covid 19, makes no noise about it; as always

Recently, we tried to get in touch with Aamir Khan and his team regarding the contributions during these times. With everyone doing their bit at this time of lockdown, we were curious to know why Aamir Khan is silent during these times. A source close to the actor tells us that the actor has already made his contributions to PM Cares fund, Chief minister's relief fund- COVID 19, film workers' association and a few NGOs along with extending support to the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha during this lockdown.



And upon further research, we found out that he has always been making his donations, silently without any fuss around it! Whether it has been about bringing reality to the masses with Satyamev Jayate in 2012 or his very own initiative of instating the Paani Foundation with an aim to educate people on water conservation, Aamir has been at it.



Aamir has gone the extra mile to provide for the daily wage workers working on his next, Lal Singh Chaddha. Lal Singh Chaddha was in the middle of schedules when the lockdown hit. He very well knows how affected their livelihoods are and this truly makes for another example that the actor has set by helping those who are the backbone of the machinery- yet again, silently.



There are very few people who mark their donations without any roar, towards a cause- one such actor and philanthropist is Aamir Khan. Time and again, when the nation has needed help, Aamir has been at the forefront to extend his support by all means.



Well, there's a reason why they say- "Left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing" and looks like, Aamir truly believes in!

