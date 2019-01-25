Aamir Khan: Netflix was keen to acquire Rubaru Roshni, but I chose TV

television

Ahead of his production Rubaru Roshni's premiere tomorrow, Aamir says he opted for the medium since he wanted the message to reach the masses

Aamir Khan in the film's promo

In his three-decade-long career, he has earned a distinction few can boast of — when Aamir Khan has something to say, people sit up and listen. It is in the hope that the audience will, once again, take notice of his offering that the superstar has backed Rubaru Roshni, a short film that is set for a television premiere tomorrow.

Directed by Svati Chakravarti Bhatkal, the film reflects on three episodes that changed the course of Indian history. Yet, Khan insists, at its heart, it is a story about forgiveness. The actor says, "It features real people who were affected [by the incidents] and how they healed themselves by forgiving the perpetrators. The healing process starts with yourself; you have to forgive and let it go."



Director Svati Chakravarti

Following its premiere, the film will drop on Hotstar, and three months later, on Netflix. The actor-filmmaker adds, "Netflix was keen to acquire it, but I wanted people across the country to see it first, and then the world. I chose to premiere it on TV due to the wide reach of the medium."

Ask him why he chose Republic Day, and he says, "It is a national holiday, so everyone can watch it." Emotionally stirring and thought-provoking in equal measure, the film can leave viewers with a lump in the throat. Khan admits it left him teary-eyed too: "When I saw the film, I cried.

Conflicts in the world are continuing because we are holding on to the past. I am reading a book on Jerusalem, where the conflicts are 1,000 years old, and there is still no way out. Hanging on to the negativity will do you no good. Forgiveness is the most healing quality."

