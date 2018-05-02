Aamir Khan paves way for Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka in China

Creator of animated series hopes neighbouring country, opening its arms to Bollywood, receives his film well



A decade after entertaining the children of India, animated cartoon character Chhota Bheem is China bound. The upcoming venture of the franchise, which has hit both the big and small screen, is set for a global release. What makes its screening in China special is that the venture, titled Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka, is set in the country.

Rajiv Chilaka, the creator of the character and director of multiple Chhota Bheem series, tells mid-day, "Aamir Khan's films have paved the way for Indian movies in China. It's good to see that Bollywood films are doing well there. We hope the film will get a good response. However, our target audience remains Indian kids. We want to give them something new."



Given that this celebratory venture marks 10 years since the character was first introduced, Chilaka has ensured the quality of VFX used is at par with international ventures. "A team of over 200 people have worked on it. The latest lighting and technology have been used. Also, Stereoscopy, a technology used in most animated films today across the globe, has been employed. It creates the illusion of depth." Interestingly, the film will also be the first Indian animated series to release in China.

Meanwhile, Chilaka also plans to take Bheem to the digital space with a series titled Mighty Little Bheem. "We are thrilled to work with Netflix. It will open to audiences across 190 countries. This is incredible."



