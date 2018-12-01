Aamir Khan pitches in for Tamil Nadu cyclone Gaja survivors

Dec 01, 2018, 15:05 IST | mid-day online desk

Cyclonic storm Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 leaving over 50 people and thousands of livestock dead and damaging properties, standing crops, coconut groves, banana plantations and power distribution infrastructure in several districts

Superstar Aamir Khan is saddened knowing about the devastation Cyclone Gaja wrought on Tamil Nadu and has urged his fans and followers to contribute generously to alleviate their suffering.

"I'm very saddened to hear of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu. Let us all come together to help our brothers and sisters there who are suffering. Let us try and

Tamil superstar-politician Kamal Haasan, who has visited the cyclone-ravaged areas of the state, thanked him for the gesture. "Thank you so much Aamir Khanji. In many ways people like you make us feel it is truly 'One Country'," Kamal wrote back.

Cyclonic storm Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 leaving over 50 people and thousands of livestock dead and damaging properties, standing crops, coconut groves, banana plantations and power distribution infrastructure in several districts. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the central's assistance of Rs 15,000 crore for 12 districts hit by the cyclone.

