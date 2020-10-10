Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra support art by underprivileged children

Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have pledged support to Global Online Auction of artwork by Indian underprivileged children with Beauty Without Boundaries 2020 — a global online charitable art auction that is set to launch on October 12.

The auction features art created by destitute children in India affected by COVID-19.

Personalities like Khan, Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas, Dr Shashi Tharoor, and Danny Boyle will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders.

More than 20 works of art created by children will go on sale on October 12. The child artistes range from 10 to 17 years of age. The collection includes watercolour landscapes, pen-and-ink drawings, mixed media and an assortment of brush paintings, which have been created during the lockdown.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news