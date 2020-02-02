Aamir Khan remembers father and filmmaker Tahir Hussain with a heartfelt post!

Tahir Hussain is one name we all have to take when it comes to Hindi Cinema. The man was a producer, a director, and even an actor. Known for films like Caravan, Anamika, Madhosh, and Zakhmee, his contribution to our cinema was endless.

In case you don't know, Hussain is Bollywood star Aamir Khan's father and it's only because of Hussain's fine understanding of his craft that his son is known as the perfectionist of Bollywood. The actor has truly inherited his father's talent and tenacity.

Today is Hussain's 10th death anniversary and Khan was in some nostalgic mode. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared some childhood pictures of himself, with his father cuddling with the actor. He captioned it- Remembering my father. Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Remembering my father... A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onFeb 2, 2020 at 1:00am PST

Hussain made his only directorial piece of work with Khan in 1990, titled Tum Mere Ho. And it was only in that year that Khan turned into a phenomenon again with the blockbuster success of Indra Kumar's Dil. Today, Khan's box-office clout is more than that of his contemporaries. After all, he was the one who started all the clubs in Bollywood- 100-crore (Ghajini), 200-crore (3 idiots) and 300-crore PK).

The actor is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, all set to release on Christmas 2020, which will be followed by the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan.

