Aamir Khan shares the list of his New Year's resolution, take a look

Aamir Khan took to social media yesterday to share a list of New Year resolutions he plans to fulfil in 2019

Bollywood celebrities are on a celebration spree as they bring in their New Year with their respective friends and family, away from the hullabaloo of the city. From Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others have shared their New Year photos holidaying at scenic locations.

However, Aamir Khan took to social media to share a list of New Year resolutions he plans to fulfil in 2019.

It includes:

1 Get back in top shape.

2 Put into practice what I have learnt from my mistakes in 2018.

3 Make my best film yet.

4 Learn something new.

5 Spend more time with my mother, my children and Kiran.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan's last outing Thugs of Hindostan proved to be a debacle at the Box Office, and fans were mighty disappointed. The actor took the responsibility for disappointing fans and apologised to them.

In an interview with mid-day, Aamir Khan said that the weight of having disappointed his fans sat heavy on his shoulders. "I would like to apologise to the audience who went to watch my film with a lot of expectations. I want to apologise that we could not entertain them. I am trying to cope [with the failure]. Having said that, I don't like to discuss my films in public because I treat them as my babies. Even if they fail, they are mine."

On the other hand, Aamir Khan has announced a new film for the small screens.

