Aamir Khan spreads the word on World Mental Health Week

Ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10, 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is urging fans to "unmute feeling" and "unlock mind" to lead to a mindful life!

The actor on Friday shared a tweet in regard of the World Mental Health Week stating that "Sudden, loss of job or money can cause intense fear and shame."

Continuing his tweet, the 'Ghajini' actor also added, "Unmute Ur feelings and unlock Ur mind. Let shame, fear and sadness find compassionate ears in close friends & family."

Aamir is vocal when it comes to creating social awareness on different issues and uses his star power to steer things in right direction.

"Healing begins when feelings r tabled. Intense pain, seek help. STAY ALIVE!" he added in his tweet, sharing his views and suggestions of mental health.

On Thursday too, Aamir shared a similar note on mental health saying that "emotional hygiene is as important as Physical."

On the work front, he will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the remake of Tom Hanks starrer 'Forrest Gump'.

He is also collaborating with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor to work in Gulshan Kumar's biopic titled 'Mogul'.

