Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan flops in China

bollywood

Aamir Khan's popularity has taken a major beating among Chinese cinegoers. Thugs Of Hindostan, which released last week in the neighbouring country, and has proved to be a damp squib

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif

Despite the holiday season and Aamir's promotional campaign, the audience kept away. The star's earlier offerings, Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017), had roared at the box office, making Aamir a familiar face across the border. The Chinese press labelled Thugs as a 'knock-off version of Pirates Of The Caribbean.'

In a gesture that reflected his thorough professional attitude, the leading man of the Rs 300-crore Diwali offering stepped up to take responsibility for the film's dismal performance. "We tried our level best and didn't leave any stone unturned [in making an entertaining film], but somewhere we went wrong. There are some who liked the film, but they are in minority. Majority of the audience didn't like it. I take full responsibility for its failure," said the superstar.

The superstar stated that the weight of having disappointed his fans sat heavy on his shoulders. "I would like to apologise to the audience who went to watch my film with a lot of expectations. I want to apologise that we could not entertain them. I am trying to cope [with the failure]. Having said that, I don't like to discuss my films in public because I treat them as my babies. Even if they fail, they are mine."

