Aamir Khan talks about his love for movies with IMAX technology

With his next employing IMAX technology, Aamir on his love for the form



Aamir Khan

While he knows the power of a compelling script all too well, Aamir Khan is aware that it is the smaller details that go a long way in perfecting a film. Keeping in mind the spectacle that his next, Thugs Of Hindostan, promises to be, the superstar — along with the film's director Vijay Krishna Acharya — has decided that the movie should also be released in IMAX format. The Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer, that is currently in its last leg of shooting, will be remastered using the IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology.

A source close to the development reveals, "Ever since the story was conceptualised by Vijay Krishna Acharya, he was toying with the idea of releasing it in 3D and IMAX formats. Since he was able to benefit greatly from it during Dhoom3 [2013], he knew that his vision for this film can only be enhanced by this technology." With this development, Thugs Of Hindostan becomes the second Bollywood film to have a global IMAX 3D release, after Padmaavat earlier this year.

Khan, on his part, tells mid-day that his fascination with this technology dates back to early 2000. He says, "When I was in Sydney for a film shoot, I came across an IMAX theatre in the vicinity. That's where I watched my first movie in this format. It was such an immersive experience that I kept going back to the theatre to watch every available film at that time." The superstar says that the format will do justice to the larger-than-life film that is Thugs Of Hindostan. "It's an actioner, with a lot of adventure elements packed in, making it ideal for such an experience."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates