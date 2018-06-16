Aamir Khan tells Salman Khan: Love you personally, professionally

Aamir is currently busy with "Thugs Of Hindostan", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled for release around Diwali

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan has rooted for Salman Khan's latest release "Race 3", saying he loves the "Dabangg" star personally and professionally. Aamir on Friday tweeted in support for "Race 3", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. It is Salman's Eid treat for his fans.

"Hi Salman, I haven't seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love 'Race 3'! Love you personally and professionally. I loved the trailer! It is going to be a blockbuster and break all records," the "PK" star tweeted.

Aamir is currently busy with "Thugs Of Hindostan", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled for release around Diwali. The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in "Dhoom: 3". "Thugs Of Hindostan" is an adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug".

