Aamir Khan thanks Madhuri Dixit for working in Toofan Aalaya

Aamir Khan has thanked Madhuri Dixit Nene to step in for him in an episode of Toofan Alaya, a Marathi show on water situation in Maharashtra

Pic: Instagram/@aamirkhan

Superstar Aamir Khan has thanked Madhuri Dixit Nene to step in for him in an episode of Toofan Alaya, a Marathi show on water situation in Maharashtra. Madhuri has stepped in for the Thugs Of Hindostan star for the third episode of the show.

Aamir on Thursday tweeted the link of the video and captioned it: "Thanks Madhuri Dixit Nene for stepping in for me. I made one request, she was up for it. Too sweet. Please watch. Love. a."

On the silver screen, Aamir and Madhuri have together worked in films like Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin.Toofan Alaya, a weekly show revolves around the water situation in the state and features a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories. It usually features Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao.

Check out the episode here:

Aamir and Kiran are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.

