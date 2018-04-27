Aamir Khan to boost trade between India and China

Neighbouring country hails reports of Aamir Khan's appointment as brand ambassador



Aamir Khan

China hailed reports that India plans to appoint Aamir Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries. Addressing mediapersons at a briefing in Beijing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "We all know that Aamir Khan is a famous Indian actor. Many Chinese people, including myself, have watched his movie, Wrestling! [Dangal, 2016]."

Some reports suggested that the Indian Commerce Ministry plans to appoint the actor as brand ambassador to boost services exports and narrow the trade deficit. Khan particularly acquired fame in China after the release of Dangal in the neighbouring country. His other venture, Secret Superstar (2017) was also appreciated.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever