Aamir Khan to go pan-India, after nearing the goal of making Maharashtra drought-free

As Paani Foundation nears goal of making Maharashtra drought-free, Aamir Khan to expand work to other states



Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao had set up Paani Foundation in 2016 with the objective of solving the water crisis in Maharashtra. As the not-for-profit company nears its goal of making the state drought-free, the superstar has a new vision for 2019 - he plans to take the initiative to other drought-struck states of India.

Says a source from the foundation, "Aamir had started the campaign with only three talukas. Now, it has impacted over 75 talukas and 6000 villages. Having brought about a positive change, Aamir and Kiran are regularly requested to take the social initiative to different states across India, and they have given their nod."

Since its inception, the team of Satyamev Jayate has been working with the company to impart knowledge and bring about a change in outlook at the grassroots level about watershed management.

However, given Aamir Khan's perfectionist streak, it will be a while before the initiative sees an expansion. "Aamir wants to make the remaining 283 talukas of Maharashtra drought-free first. Only then will he focus on other states. He wants Maharashtra to be a successful example that can then be modelled everywhere else. The format that they will follow will be the same — that of people helping people in creating awareness." Khan's spokesperson confirmed the development.

