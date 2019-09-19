Aamir Khan to shoot in 100 locations for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan fans are super excited about their favourite star's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. An official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have tried to keep it as authentic as possible. In fact, now news has surfaced that the actor will be shooting in as many as 100 locations across India.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role and sporting a turban in some parts.

The script of Laal Singh Chaddha will showcase the journey of the character's life, which means showing the character in different locations every time. Aamir Khan doesn't believe in studio set-ups and thus, has asked his team to scout for 100 locations across India. Aamir Khan will be shooting in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and several states where the actor hasn't shot before. With such a hectic outdoor schedule Aamir Khan will also explore the country.

The source further elaborates that in the film Amir Khan will be shown spanning age groups starting from his childhood to his 50s. Fans can't wait for the film and with all the recent news about it the excitement levels have just doubled up. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

