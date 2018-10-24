Aamir Khan wants Rajkumar Hirani to direct Gulshan Kumar's biopic Mogul?

bollywood

Aamir Khan had disassociated himself from Bhushan Kumar's production as the film's director Subhash Kapoor was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Geetika Tyagi. Now that Kapoor has been shown the door, there is a hunt for a new director

Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan

Yesterday, rumours flew thick and fast that Rajkumar Hirani has been approached to direct Mogul, the biopic on Gulshan Kumar. Co-producer Aamir Khan, who is back on the project, is keen to have him on board.

Mogul has faced a lot of hurdles since its inception. After the exit of Akshay Kumar from the biopic, citing script issues, Aamir Khan came on board as the film's co-producer and got writer-director Subhash Kapoor to re-work on the script. The screenplay was tweaked to make it more about Gulshan's rise from being a fruit juice vendor to the owner of the biggest music label in the country. Aamir wanted the underworld details to be reduced. The alleged role of the underworld in Gulshan's death will be eliminated.

There was immense curiousity amongst viewers to know who would fill in Akshay's shoes to essay music mogul Gulshan Kumar. According to rumours, Khan offered the film to Ranbir Kapoor. Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of music label T-series and son of the late music maestro Gulshan Kumar, and Aamir Khan felt that Ranbir Kapoor is the apt choice for Mogul.

Well, if Ranbir gives a thumbs up to this film, Mogul would be his second biopic after Sanju.

