Aamir Khan: Will start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean

Aamir Khan is excited about his prospects as this time he has four good scripts to choose from. Two of the projects he's leaning towards need him to look lean and slim

Aamir Khan fans can rejoice because the superstar apparently has four good scripts to choose from for his next project. While the actor hasn't zeroed in on a script, he is leaning towards one project for which he will need to look lean and slim.

Aamir Khan's last film Thugs Of Hindostan didn't do very well at the box office, and the actor says he will know which film he'll be doing next within a month for sure. The Dangal star is excited about his prospects as this time he has four good scripts to choose from. "I haven't 100 per cent zeroed in on that but I'll know within a month. Most probably I'll be producing it," Aamir said in a group interview.

Aamir will be starting his diet and exercise routine from February to get fit for his character. He further added, "I'll start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean. There are two films (in consideration) and in both of them I have to look lean."

Rumour also has it that Aamir will be making a series on Mahabharata. But the actor hasn't confirmed the same. He said, "I never announced Mahabharat. You all assumed I'm making it then you assumed I'm not! When I want to make something I'll tell you. I don't want to respond to speculations. When I announce something, I should have answers to that."Aamir was rumoured to be making his much ambitious series on "Mahabharat".

Aamir recently produced a television film, Rubaru Roshni, that premiered on Star Plus on January 26. Directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the film chronicles three real-life stories of grief and forgiveness.

