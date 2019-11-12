Aamir Khan wishes everyone Happy Gurunanak Jayanti as he shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab

Superstar Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Punjab for his movie Laal Singh Chaddha and on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji's 550th birth anniversary, the actor wished everyone a Happy Gurunanak Jayanti.

The actor took to social media to share a post to wish everyone, the post says, "Assi Saareyan nu Gurpurab

diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan. Love. a."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onNov 12, 2019 at 2:15am PST

Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Chandigarh and Amritsar for Laal Singh Chaddha and recently dropped the motion logo of the movie.

The logo has created massive waves across the internet and has added to the buzz around the movie.

Before the first schedule, Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Muhurat clap to begin production as it is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Aamir has apparently, roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to make a special appearance in the film. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

