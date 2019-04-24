Aamir Khan wishes the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

bollywood

Aamir Khan wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday with a warm post

Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan wished the 'God of cricket', Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday with a warm post. The actor posted a throwback picture of himself with Sachin on his social media handle, to express his love towards the cricketer on the special day.

Considered the Mr Perfectionist of the industry, Aamir wished him sharing, "Hey @sachintendulkar , wishing you a very happy birthday. May this happy and special day return again and again! Lots of love.

The actor's upcoming project Lal Singh Chadda will be a remake of Forrest Gump, which has gotten the fans excited as the actor aptly moulds into the character and often, delivers a blockbuster.

Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir share a special friendship as the cricketer wished him with a quirky message and the actor had an even wittier reply.

Not just 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan is known to start different trends with his other cult films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, amongst the rest. On the work front, Aamir Khan will start prepping for his next film 'Lal Singh Chadha', which was announced on his birthday this year.

