Aamir Khan's biggest Hichki is obsessiveness

Aamir Khan defines superstardom with excellence. Having delivered roles and films that broke new grounds and wooed audiences in India and worldwide, the Perfectionist Khan reveals that he has a major hichki in his life - his obsessive personality!

In fact, Aamir is still dealing with his Hichki while he continues to create more memorable, path-breaking films. The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki are promoting the film uniquely by asking prominent personalities to share their untold weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths.

The actor confessed, "My biggest Hichki is my obsessive personality. I get obsessed with anything that I do. I am still dealing with this Hichki and my struggle to overcome it continues." He has applauded Yash Raj Films and Rani Mukerji for taking up the challenge of making a film around a person who deals with Tourette Syndrome. He further adds, "Hopefully when I see the film, I will be able to address my Hichki, and improve myself."

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audiences as it releases today.

