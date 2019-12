Aamir Khan's Dangal declared the biggest blockbuster of the decade

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal which crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box-office is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, according to a Yahoo India report.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the inspiring story of a wrestler. Dangal is followed by Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's PK, according to Yahoo India Decade in the Review report.

Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War, Chennai Express and Dabangg.

In 2019, Salman Khan flexed his muscles at the top yet again, as most searched male celebrity of the year, with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar making up the top three.

Actress Sunny Leone was once again the most searched female celebrity of 2019 - a position she has held through most of the decade, pushing actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone lower down the Yahoo India Year in Review 2019 list.

While actor Hrithik Roshan emerged as the male style icon of the year, newbie Sara Ali Khan, who impressed netizens with her unique style statements, has been named female style icon of 2019.

The results are based on an analysis of user's interest patterns based on what they searched for, read, recommended and shared, Yahoo India said.

