Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is missing her boyfriend, shares cute photo

It seems that Ira Khan is missing her musician-boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and we hope everything is fine at their end as Ira's caption has left everyone concerned.

Ira Khan shared this photo on her Instagram account

On Thursday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posted a photo with her musician-boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram. Ira seems to be missing him as he has taken off to an unknown destination for further studies. One of the hashtags on her post reads "existential crisis".

Ira Khan made her relationship official on Instagram with Mishaal Kirpalani and their social media posts revolve around each other and are filled with mush and love. These love-soaked pictures are proof enough to say that they are head over heels in love with each other.

Take a look at this post:

A few days ago, Ira, Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutt, had set the internet on fire with her stunning photoshoot. Those pictures proved that the starkid is camera-ready.

Talking about the above post, Ira Khan told ndtv.com, "I've never had an answer to that question ('Who are you?') but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it's just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea."

According to his Instagram biography, Ira Khan's boyfriend, Mishaal Kirpalani is an artist and music composer. He keeps sharing videos of his compositions on social media. Ira, who recently turned 21 in May, received a heartfelt wish from her actor-father, Aamir Khan.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan's last film, Thugs Of Hindostan, tanked at the box office. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

