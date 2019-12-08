Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan makes her director debut

Ira Khan at the screening of her play in Mahalaxmi. All images courtesy: Bipin Kokate

Superstar Aamir Khan is super proud of his daughter Ira Khan, who recently made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play had its first show at a art theatre in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The play was attended by several celebrities including former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.



Ira Khan and Yuvraj Singh

The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others.

Aamir on Saturday took to Instagram and penned best wishes for his daughter. "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you. Love," he wrote.

Talking about her directorial debut, Ira had told IANS: "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie."

Euripides' Medea" revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

